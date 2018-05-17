 B.S. Yeddyurappa sworn in as Karnataka chief minister - Livemint
B.S. Yeddyurappa sworn in as Karnataka chief minister

B.S. Yeddyurappa swearing-in came after a four-hour, post-midnight Supreme Court hearing on a Congress-JD(S) petition that sought to quash his candidature
Last Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 09 27 AM IST
PTI
Karnataka CM B.S. Yeddyurappa. Photo: AFP
Karnataka CM B.S. Yeddyurappa. Photo: AFP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) B.S. Yeddyurappa sworn in as Karnataka chief minister on Thursday, after a four-hour, post-midnight Supreme Court on a Congress-JD(S) petition that sought to quash his candidature.

The Supreme Court made it clear that the swearing-in and the government formation would be subject to its final order on the Congress-JD(S) petition before it. Yeddyurappa still has to prove the BJP’s majority in the assembly.

The Karnataka election results declared Tuesday threw up a fractured mandate. The BJP has won 104 seats, the Congress 78 and JD(S) 37. One seat each went to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party and an independent candidate.

First Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 09 21 AM IST
