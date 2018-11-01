Govt delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on US goods till 17 December
India’s decision to further delay the imposition of tariffs comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade friction over a range of items
Mumbai: India has delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to 17 December, according to a government order that put off for a third time retaliatory action against US import tariffs on steel and aluminium.
In September, India said it would raise tariffs on US goods on 2 November.
Trade differences between New Delhi and Washington increased since US President Donald Trump took office, but India’s decision to further delay the imposition of tariffs comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade friction over a range of items.
Angered by Washington’s refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from 4 August on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.
The Indian government later delayed imposing the tax until 18 September and then again until 2 November.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
More From Politics »
- Railways’ UTS app to buy unreserved tickets now available nationwide
- Brazil has morphed into hottest market for obesity drugs
- Ballari by-polls: BJP, Congress dig deep to secure victory
- Water tanker hits Qatar Airways aircraft at Kolkata airport, none hurt
- India mulls anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical to guard domestic firms
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Airlines under CCI scanner for alleged fixing of airfares
- Govt delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on US goods till 17 December
- Wall Street set for third day of gains in buoyant start to November
- Xiaomi leads Indian mobile phone market in Q3, Vivo, Oppo also in top 5: report
- Railways’ UTS app to buy unreserved tickets now available nationwide