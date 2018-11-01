Govt delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on US goods till 17 December

In September, India said it would raise tariffs on US goods on 2 November. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: India has delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to 17 December, according to a government order that put off for a third time retaliatory action against US import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

In September, India said it would raise tariffs on US goods on 2 November.

Trade differences between New Delhi and Washington increased since US President Donald Trump took office, but India’s decision to further delay the imposition of tariffs comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade friction over a range of items.

Angered by Washington’s refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from 4 August on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

The Indian government later delayed imposing the tax until 18 September and then again until 2 November.

