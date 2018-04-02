FCI exam paper for post of watchman ‘leaked’ in Madhya Pradesh; 48 candidates, 2 agents held
Bhopal: Two Delhi-based “middlemen” and 48 candidates have been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from a Gwalior hotel for allegedly “leaking” the question paper of a Food Corp. of India (FCI) examination for the post of watchman, an official said on Sunday.
The exam was supposed to be held at various centres in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and according to an STF release, the aspirants were asked to pay Rs5 lakh each for the question paper. However, the STF official said she was not sure whether the exam was held as scheduled for the advertised post.
“On a tip-off, Bhopal and Gwalior STF teams last (Saturday) midnight caught two agents and 48 aspirants for leaking the watchman recruitment examination paper of the FCI from Siddharth Palace hotel in Gwalior,” an STF release said here on Sunday night.
The arrested agents are identified as Ashutosh Kumar and Harish Kumar, both residents of Delhi. The STF seized a hand-written question paper along with an answer sheet from the accused. “During interrogation, the candidates revealed that each of them was asked to pay Rs5 lakh for the question paper with solved answers. They were asked to pay the amount after they are selected for the post,” the release said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, it said.
Latest News »
- Sandhar Technologies shares rise 4% on stock market debut
- ICICI Bank shares fall 4.7% after CBI inquiry into Videocon loan
- Chandrababu Naidu to reach New Delhi today, to meet opposition leaders
- China imposes additional tariffs in response to US duties on steel, aluminium
- Market Live: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 10,150, auto stocks rise
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Concor: strong volumes, but falling lead distances can crimp benefits
The trends in airline privatisation around the world
Why Electrosteel Steels is so attractive to Vedanta
RBI policy: Of tumbling cauliflower prices, crumbling rate hike arguments
Why are infrastructure stocks falling when order flows in roads are up?