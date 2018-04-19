Tax department seizes currency worth Rs4 crore from hoarders

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Bihar have been facing a cash crunch. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: In a drive against cash hoarders, the income tax (I-T) department has seized currency worth Rs4 crore from people in states including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh which have reported cash shortages.

The drive is part of the tax department’s efforts to track down currency hoarders suspected of gaming the formal banking system to mobilize currency for making unaccounted payments.

The search operations were conducted over the last few days, said a government official who did not wish to be identified. Around 40-50 premises were searched in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat among other states.

Instances of big contractors issuing cheques to sub-contractors in the guise of payment for services had been found. These sub-contractors in turn withdrew cash and returned it to the issuers, the official said.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Bihar have been facing a cash crunch. The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials have attributed the shortage to unusual local demand. Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday called the cash crunch a “temporary shortage”.

According to the finance ministry, the monthly demand for currency notes has doubled in the past two months to around Rs40,000 crore - Rs45,000 crore from Rs20,000 crore. In the first fortnight of April alone, the demand is close to Rs45,000 crore.

While the government has said that the production of Rs500 notes has been ramped up by 5 times to Rs2,500 crore daily, it is not producing new Rs2,000 notes. There have been instances where Rs2,000 notes, amounting to Rs6.7 trillion, have not come back into circulation.

The cash seizures by the tax department have been in mixed currency denominations, the official added.