India’s infrastructure output grows 5.3% in February
New Delhi: Eight infrastructure sectors grew by 5.3% in February, mainly helped by a robust performance of refinery products, fertiliser and cement segments.
The eight infrastructure sectors—coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity—had grew by just 0.6% in February 2017. The core sectors expanded by 6.1% in January.
Petroleum refinery production spurted 7.8% in February against a negative growth rate of 2.8% in the year-ago month, according to the official data released on Monday. Fertiliser and cement production rose by 5.3% and 22.9%, respectively, during the month under review.
Electricity generation too grew by 4% in February against 1.2% expansion in February 2017. Coal and steel production growth slowed to 1.4% and 5% respectively during February against 6.6% and 8.7% respectively in the same month last year.
Cumulatively, the eight core sectors grew by 4.3% in April-February 2017-18 against 4.7% in the same period last fiscal. The core sector would have an impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data as these eight segments account for about 41% of the total factory output.
