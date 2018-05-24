Sterlite protests: PIL in Delhi HC seeks NHRC intervention into ‘unlawful killings’ in Thoothukudi

The matter is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday. Photo: HT

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi high court on Thursday seeking “direct intervention” of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the “unlawful killings” of people protesting against the expansion of Sterlite copper plant run by Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The PIL filed by A. Rajarajan claims that unless NHRC “directly interferes at the earliest”, either by its own or through an “independent agency”, the “unlawful killings” by police will continue.

“The Thoothukudi district administration and district police administration through its subordinates indulged in unlawful indiscriminate firing in the guise of dispersing the... protesting crowd and the said police firing was done without following any existing law of land,” the petition reads.

The petitioner further fears destruction of evidence related to the said unlawful killings by state police if an urgent intervention is not granted.

The petitioner had earlier made a similar representation before the NHRC which requested a report from chief secretary and director general of police, Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, 11 people were killed and more than 50 injured in police firing after a three-month-long protest against alleged pollution caused by the copper smelter. The number of killed in police firing at Thoothukudi has now touched 13.

On Wednesday, the Madurai bench of the Madras high court passed an interim order staying the expansion of Sterlite Industries.

The matter is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday.