Vijayan’s absence felt in time of crisis
Vijayan’s absence has created a political vacuum in Kerala as the government bumbles from one crisis to another.
Kerala, known for its strong secular credentials, has rarely witnessed a religious and political movement such as the one to ban women from entering the Sabarimala temple.
Yet, its Marxist chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who analysts say in a way amplified the protests with his aggressive posturing against the ban, is missing at the time of crisis.
Vijayan left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 17 October, exactly when protests erupted in Sabarimala. That day, the temple opened for the first time after a 28 September Supreme Court verdict. The court order had lifted a ban on menstrual age women from entering the temple. It has resulted in clashes between women seeking entry and protestors who want to preserve religious traditions.
A person close to the chief minister’s office said, requesting anonymity, that the trip was planned long in advance and could not be postponed due to its high-profile nature. Vijayan is meeting senior dignitaries in the UAE, and is expected to raise aid for victims of the state’s worst floods in August and to rebuild infrastructure.
Vijayan’s absence has, however, created a political vacuum as the government bumbles from one crisis to another.
According to a person who is privy to the talks within the government, this was most visible on Friday, when police escorted two women to the temple, only to abandon the attempt mid-way following protests. Out of the two women, one was an activist and another a journalist.
More From Politics »
- Supreme Court to decide on listing of Sabarimala review petitions on Tuesday
- ED likely to take over Rakesh Asthana money trail probe
- In the name of caste, violence rules in Tamil Nadu’s Kongu region
- TRS to set up back-end offices for polls
- AAP launches door-to-door campaign to woo voters ahead of 2019 general elections
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end
- ArcelorMittal’s Essar Steel acquisition: Who wins, who loses
- UltraTech’s dismal Q2 results darken outlook on cement sector
- NBFC liquidity crisis set to worsen real estate sector woes
- RBI pause on interest rate hike may last only till December