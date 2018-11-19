New fare scheme for Rajdhani, Shatabdi from 15 March 2019: 5 things to know

The railways earned about Rs 800 crore from flexi-fares in the last fiscal year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will introduce revised flexi-fare schemes in some premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express from 15 March 2019. Advance bookings have begun and the required changes have been made in the ticketing system’s software. The railways in October introduced changes to flexi-fares. It decided to cancel flexi-fares for 15 trains and remove them periodically for 32 others during the lean months of February, March and August. The railways earned about Rs 800 crore from flexi-fares in the last fiscal year.

Five things to know about the flexi-fare scheme

1. Flexi-fares were completely removed for 15 trains, which include the Kalka-New Delhi, New Delhi-Ludhiana and Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi trains.

2. Flexi-fares will be withdrawn for six months for some trains that have average monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent.

3. Flexi-fares will be withdrawn during the three months of February, March and August for the 12020 Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi Express, 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express and 12453 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

4. Flexi-fares have been withdrawn for a fortnight from 15 March 2019 to 31 March 2019 on experimental basis for the 12041 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express.

5. It has also been decided to reduce the cap from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base fare.

The flexi-fare scheme was introduced by the railways in 2016 for the 142 ‘premium trains’ such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto. In this dynamic pricing system, the base fare increases by 10% with every 10% of berths sold, with a limit set at 1.5 times the original price. The scheme was applicable to all classes, except AC first class and executive class.

