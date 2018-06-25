Sitharaman, army chief visit J&K to review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews the security situation in Srinagar , Jammy and Kashmir on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: With the Amarnath Yatra set to begin on 28 June, security forces and intelligence units are leaving no stone unturned to ensure watertight security for pilgrims, especially after seven were killed and 19 injured in a terrorist attack during last year’s Yatra.

On Monday, Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat visited the Baltal Base Camp in Jammu and Kashmir to review security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra with the routes commencing at Baltal and Pahalgam.

“We are reviewing all aspects of security and forces are alert. Yatris are also being requested to move with the convoys to maintain security,” said a senior home ministry official on condition of anonymity.

Intelligence units stated that the recent political developments in the state had also caused significant churning among militant groups, with more than 200 militants being traced in south Kashmir.

“The problem is that most of these militants are home-grown. Because of our anti-infiltration grid, terrorists from Pakistan are rarely being able to enter. Certain areas in south Kashmir have terrorist camps alongside which groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have their groups operating in the valley,” said a senior intelligence officer, requesting anonymity.

The one month’s suspension of operations by the Union home ministry has given militants time to regroup and rearm, and security forces would have to be extra vigilant during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the intelligence official said.

Defence experts too stated that all eyes were on the yatra, especially in light of the recent political shifts in the state.

“The proof of the pudding will be the Amarnath Yatra. If we are able to pull off an incident-free yatra (pilgrimage), it will break the morale of the Hurriyat as well as militant groups in the valley. In addition to this, in the short-term, we are also likely to see a lot of changes within the police ranks as well, because earlier a lot of officers of J&K police were susceptible to political pressure,” said Gaurav Arya, former Indian Army officer and defence expert.