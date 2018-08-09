Online hiring activity rebounds in July: Report
Following a decline of 8% in June and 7% in May 2018, the Monster Employment Index for India for July stood at 268, up from 254 in June
New Delhi: Following two successive months of decline, online hiring activity saw a rebound of 6% in July on a month-on-month basis led primarily by the production and manufacturing sector, says a report.
Following a decline of 8% in June and 7% in May 2018, the Monster Employment Index for India for July stood at 268, up from 254 in June.
On a year-on-year basis, however, the index registered a 2% decline. The production and manufacturing sector has seen 28 per cent growth in hiring demand in the past 6 months between January and July 2018.
“This could be a result of the sustained impetus in domestic and export growth orders have encouraged firms to raise their staffing levels.
“Moreover, the retail sector has also shown a phenomenal growth surge which can be attributed to a spurt in online shopping owing to end of season sale and discounts,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com, APAC and Gulf.
The retail sector witnessed a 41% year-on-year increase in the online recruitment activity in July 2018, up from 17% in June 2018.
“It is notable that demand for freshers with 0-3 years of experience is on rise, however, this re-iterates the importance of guiding the young professionals and arming them with relevant industry ready skills for their career path,” Mukherjee added.
Among job roles, finance and accounting and human resources (HR) and administration registered the most notable increase in demand on a year-on-year basis.
City-wise data showed a downtrend in e-recruitment activity in all major cities. On a year-on-year basis Chandigarh registered 18% rise, Jaipur (up 12%) and Coimbatore (up 10%) were the only cities to chart positive growth in July 2018, the report added.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Sebi panel recommends seeking powers to tap phone calls
- Maruti Suzuki starts bookings for Ciaz facelift at ₹ 11,000
- PNB Housing Finance Q1 profit jumps 50% to ₹255.80 crore
- Govt working on new turnaround plan for Air India: R.N. Choubey
- HSBC launches online platform MyDeal to raise funds via capital markets
Mark to Market »
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health
- Change in ownership has done Mphasis investors a world of good
- Midcaps, smallcaps recover but may not have found their lost charm yet
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy