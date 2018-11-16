Andhra govt revokes general consent given to CBI

N. Chandrababu Naidu will meet West Bengal CM and All India Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 November. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: The N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government revoked its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state. The move is being seen as an all out war between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, as Naidu has been claiming that the latter has been misusing government machinery to target TDP MLAs in AP, especially after the TDP exited the National Democratic Alliance earlier this year.

A.R. Anuradha, principal secretary, AP home department, confirmed that the government order (GO) was passed, withdrawing the state’s consent given to the CBI. GO 176, passed on 8 November, however is inaccessible in the state government’s website and is marked as “confidential”.

An AP government official, who did not want to be quoted, said that the consent has been revoked under Section-5 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act No 25 of 1946). He added that the general consent accorded to the CBI in August was revoked. The state’s latest move also comes at a time when Naidu is gathering opposition parties, including the Congress, to build a broad alliance against the BJP for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The AP chief minister will meet West Bengal CM and All India Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 November, following which he is expected to conduct a meeting with regional party leaders to discuss future plans.

A TDP leader from AP, who did not want to be quoted, said that the state government revoking the CBI’s general consent is for sure an “all-out war” between Naidu and the Centre. “There are three bodies from the central government machinery, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax (I-T) department, which it can use to target us. The state also told the I-T department that it won’t provide police support if its people are being targeted,” he told Mint.

After AP’s move, it is yet to be seen how the Centre reacts and what measures it takes against the AP government’s decision.