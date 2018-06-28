 Mumbai on alert, heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours: IMD - Livemint
Mumbai on alert, heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours: IMD

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad in next 24 hours

PTI
Heavy rains had lashed the city and Thane district over the last weekend. Photo: PTI
Heavy rains had lashed the city and Thane district over the last weekend. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai region on Thursday and Friday. “Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated placed in the districts of greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad today and tomorrow,” IMD, Mumbai said in a warning issued on Thursday.

An IMD official said the warning will remain applicable till 8.30 am Friday. “The heavy rainfall warning will be applicable for the same duration tomorrow as well,” the official added.

Heavy rains had lashed the city and Thane district over the last weekend and continued on Monday. The downpour had led to water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains.

