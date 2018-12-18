DDA new housing scheme: 10,000 flats to be offered in first lot

In the last housing scheme of the DDA, the urban authority had drawn flak over its one-bedroom flats and a large number of such flats were returned by the allottees. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) next housing scheme is likely to be launched in two phases. In the first lot, about 10,000 flats will be offered in. Addressing a press conference, DDA vice chairman Tarun Kapoor said several flats are under construction and by the “next six months, about 25,000 flats would be ready”.

“However, not all have water connections and other utilities. So, we might split the flats into two lots in the next scheme,” he further added.

DDA vice chairman, however, did not specify the timeline for the launch of the next housing scheme. “We will try to have 10,000 flats in first lot and the rest of them later,” he said.

DDA one-bedroom flat size a dampner

In the last housing scheme of the DDA, the urban authority had drawn flak over its one-bedroom flats and a large number of such flats were returned by the allottees.

Kapoor, during the interaction, said a set of guidelines would soon be issued by the DDA on maintenance of flats in future.

“There are three levels to it, manufacturing defect (seen every five years), repair job taken as per what is mentioned in the scheme brochure, and third is the day-to-day repair. And, soon, we will have a set of guidelines for that,” he said.

DDA housing scheme 2014

DDA had in September launched its much-awaited ‘Housing Scheme 2014’ offering over 25,000 flats across various categories, amid a huge response from people. It had then offered 25,034 flats in the scheme, out of which 22,627 were one-bed room apartments.

The 2014 scheme had offered flats ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore across categories, namely, EWS, LIG, MIG, HIG, Janta flats and one-room apartments.

Tarun Kapoor also said that e-auction of several commercial properties would be done.

With inputs from PTI