Triple Talaq ordinance gets Union Cabinet approval

The move to criminalise Triple Talaq will protect the rights of Muslim women, says union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the Triple Talaq ordinance making the practice of instant divorce a punishable offence. The move will protect the rights of Muslim women, said law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while briefing the media on the cabinet decision.

The approval by the cabinet takes the Triple Talaq bill a step closer to becoming a law even as it remains pending in the Rajya Sabha. The bill to criminalise triple talaq was passed by the Lok Sabha in the winter session of the Parliament but got stuck in the Rajya Sabha as the government brought the official amendments to the bill on the last day of the monsoon session.

According to the reworked version of the Triple Talaq bill, an offence will be cognizable only when a first investigation report (FIR) is filed by victim wife or her close relatives, related to her by blood or marriage. The police still can’t grant bail but a magistrate can, after hearing the woman. The non-bailable provision has been retained as a deterrent.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved enhancement of honorarium to Anganwadi workers and helpers, a move that will benefit nearly 27 lakh Anganwadi employees. The government will incur a total cost of ₹ 10,649.41 crore from 1 October 2018 to 31 March 2020 towards this end.

Anganwadi is a type of rural childcare centre in India. It was started by the government in 1975 as part of the Integrated Child Development Services program to combat child hunger and malnutrition.

The CCEA has also approved the Revised Cost Estimate of Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) at the revised cost of ₹ 3,466 crore—with financial assistance from the World Bank—to improve safety and operational performance of 198 dams, along with institutional strengthening with system-wide management approach. Out of the ₹ 3,466 crore, ₹ 2,628 crore will be funded by the World Bank and ₹ 747 crore will be funded by DRIP states or implementing agencies (IAs) while the rest will come from the Central Water Commission (CWC).