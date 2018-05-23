India to take a ‘long-term’ view on fuel pricing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
India wants to take a long-term view on pump prices of petrol and diesel to shield consumers from the volatility in global markets, says law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
New Delhi: India wants to take a long-term view on pump prices of petrol and diesel to shield consumers from the volatility in global markets, law minister said on Wednesday, indicating the government could change its fuel pricing mechanism.
Prices of diesel and petrol in India have surged to a record high. A litre of petrol costs Rs77.17, while diesel is sold at Rs68.34 per litre.
“The government is keen that instead of having an ad hoc measure it may be desirable to have a long-term view which addresses not only the volatility but also takes care of the unnecessary ambiguity arising out of frequent ups and downs,” Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.
Opposition leaders have criticised the government for failing to rein in rising fuel prices, a politically-sensitive issue in one of the world’s biggest economies.
