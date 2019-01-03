Sabarimala row: Violent protests in Kerala as BJP, Sangh Parivar hit the streets

Supporters of BJP and RSS attend a protest rally during a strike against Kerala government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Kerala remains on the edge as a chain of frenzied protests helmed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sangh Parivar outfits over the controversial women entry a day ago into the Sabarimala temple have resulted in violence on Thursday.

The events point to a severe backlash against the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and leftist chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who facilitated the entry of women into the shrine.

However, Vijayan characterized the attack as motivated. To his benefit, the business community has come out strongly against the violence, trying to open shops despite the threat of vandalism.

Attacks were reported against shops, passengers and travellers in districts such as Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, apart from the nerve center of the Sabarimala protests, Pathanamthitta. Going by local reports, the state government has arranged for heavy police presence in these districts.

According to official figures, about 75 state-run buses, 31 police officers and some women media persons have been attacked during street protests over the Sabarimala row since news broke on Wednesday that two women entered Sabarimala in violation of the temple’s ban, which was overturned by the Supreme Court recently.

Faced with the chaos, Jet Airways and Air India have issued warnings to their passengers. “Protests at several locations in Kerala may affect passengers travelling from #Kochi, #Thiruvananthapuram, #Kozhikode. Passengers are requested to schedule their travel plans to/from airports accordingly,” Jet Airways tweeted.

The state government’s move to book the head priest of the temple, Kandararu Mohanaru, for performing purification rituals after the women’s entry received a setback as Supreme Court declined to hear the matter on an urgent basis. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the matter would be taken up on 22 January, reported legal website Bar and Bench.

Several state-run departmental offices, police stations and CPM offices were at the receiving end of targeted attacks by protestors on Thursday. Traders in Kerala had taken a stand against the shutdown, owing to continuous hartals over the last few months on the Sabarimala issue. But in districts such as Kozhikode they were forced to down shutters by right-wing protestors.

“This is clear intervention based on political motives. We can only handle this in one way, by resisting it strongly. No amount of violence will be tolerated,” said Vijayan in a press meet on Thursday.