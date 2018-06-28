India to US: Will take steps on energy security

India was looking at slashing oil imports from Iran and replacing them with more purchases from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, officials said earlier. Photo: Bloomberg.

New Delhi: As the US piles up pressure on countries to cut oil imports from Iran by 4 November, India on Thursday said it will take all necessary steps including engagements with relevant stakeholders to ensure its energy security, even as the government has asked oil firms to start exploring alternative sources.

The US has told India and other countries to cut oil imports from Iran to “zero” by 4 November or face sanctions, making it clear that there would be no waivers to anyone. “We have seen the statement made by the state department official on this matter. The statement was not India-specific and applies to all countries. India will take all necessary steps, including engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure our energy security,” spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs Raveesh Kumar said.

India was looking at slashing oil imports from Iran and replacing them with more purchases from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, officials said earlier.