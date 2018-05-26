Delhi weather: Clear skies, maximum temperature likely to touch 45C

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 43.6C while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8C. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

Humidity was recorded at 27%, a Met department official said. The weatherman predicated mainly clear skies with the mercury likely to touch 45C on Saturday with a possibility of heatwave.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 43.6C while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8C.