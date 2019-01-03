Opposition boycotts assembly in Tamil Nadu
Stalin says the state govt has failed to get funds from centre for rehabilitation of areas hit by cyclone Gaja
Chennai: The main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Wednesday boycotted Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit’s address in the state assembly and staged a walkout.
DMK president M.K. Stalin, the leader of the opposition, raised issues soon after Purohit started speaking. When the governor continued to his address, Stalin staged a walkout, followed by other party MLAs, besides members of the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Speaking to reporters, Stalin said the state government has failed to get necessary funds from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of areas hit by cyclone Gaja on 16 November.
In addition to the ₹353.70 crore, which was announced initially, the Centre on Monday approved another ₹1,146.12 crore for the cyclone-hit areas in the Cauvery delta region. The Tamil Nadu government had sought ₹14,910 crore.
On Wednesday, Purohit during his address in the state assembly said that along with gift hampers, ration card holders will receive ₹1,000 per family during Pongal across all districts barring Tiruvarur, where the model code of conduct is in place for the 28 January bypoll.
On the dispute between Karnataka and Kerala over Cauvery river and Mullaperiyar dam, respectively, he said that Tamil Nadu will continue to pursue legal options to protect its interests.
The governor also said that revenue deficit was on the rise due to the devolution formula of the 14th Finance Commission, and hoped that the 15th Finance Commission will give a fair hearing on the matter.
Highlighting that startup entrepreneurs are being promoted under a new entrepreneur-cum-enterprise development scheme, Purohit said a new startup and innovation policy will be unveiled to improve the startup ecosystem.
According to him, the Tamil Nadu government will soon release the industrial policy to promote aerospace and defence production in the state, besides working towards the promotion of electric vehicles with necessary incentives.
Stalin, however, alleged that the governor was reading out a “failure paper,” since the “state government had failed on all fronts”.
The New Year’s assembly session that began on Wednesday with the governor’s customary note will go on till 8 January. The opposition is expected to come down heavily on the government over issues related to relief funds for Gaja cyclone, construction of Mekedatu dam by Karnataka, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order allowing the reopening of Vedanta’s Sterlite Industries Ltd, and corruption charges against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ministers, among others.
