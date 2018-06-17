Niti Aayog’s 4th governing council meet underway

The council, apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The fourth meeting of Niti Aayog’s governing council began here on Sunday with main agenda of deliberating upon measures taken to double farmers’ income and the progress of government’s flagship schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting, which is being held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. “Chaired by PM @narendramodi & consisting of Chief Ministers, Lt. Governors, Union Ministers and Special Invitees, the Fourth Meeting of the Governing Council of #NITIAayog begins. #FourthGCM,” the government think tank said in a tweet.

The governing council is expected to take up issues such as measures taken to double farmers’ income, progress made by flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission, and Mission Indradhanush and development of aspirational districts. It will also take stock of the work done during the previous year and deliberate upon development agenda for ‘New India 2022’.

The council, apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerejee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath are among the chief ministers attending the Niti Aayog meet. Among others attending the meet are union ministers J.P. Nadda and Nitin Gadkari.