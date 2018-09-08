Petrol price crosses Rs 80 per litre in Delhi, Rs 87 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by state-run oil firms. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Petrol prices crossed Rs 80 a litre in New Delhi at Saturday to hit an all-time high on the back of rising global crude oil prices. Petrol prices at retail outlets hit Rs 80.30 per litre in the national capital, against Rs79.99 on Friday, according to price notification issued by state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the transportation fuel is selling at Rs 87.77, after hitting Rs 87.39 on Friday.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 87.77 while diesel costs Rs 76.98. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 80.03 and diesel Rs 72.51. In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 83.0 and diesel at Rs 74.84. In Chennai, it is Rs 83.54 and Rs 76.64, while in Kolkata, it is Rs 83.27 and diesel Rs 75.36.

Petrol price was on Saturday raised by 39 paise a litre and diesel by 44 paise per litre, according to the notification.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by state-run oil firms at 6 am. Fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metros and most state capitals due to lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest tax rates among metros.

Opposition parties have announced a nationwide strike , Bharat Bandh, across the country on Monday over high taxes imposed by the government on fuel prices.

Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.24 a litre and diesel by Rs 3.74 per litre as rupee hit record low against the US dollar, making imports costlier. This is the biggest increase in rates in any fortnight since the daily price revision was introduced in mid June last year. Almost half of the retail selling price of the two fuels is made up of central and state taxes.

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48 per litre of petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy value-added tax (VAT).

Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12% on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26% on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27% on petrol and 17.24% on diesel.

The Central government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in nine installments between November 2014 and January 2016. The duty was reduced just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.

Oil on Friday posted the biggest weekly decline since July as a rout in emerging markets raised concerns about weakening energy demand. Brent for November settlement rose 33 cents to $76.83 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for October delivery fell 2 cents to settle at $67.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices ended the week down 2.9 percent for the biggest weekly drop since mid July.

Any rally in global crude oil price affects India’s oil import bill and trade deficit as every dollar increase in oil prices would impact import bill by around Rs 10,700 crore on an annual basis. India imports 80% of its crude requirements. Elevated oil prices affect trade deficit as well as current account deficit. High oil prices also put pressure on the margins of oil marketing companies.

(With agency inputs)