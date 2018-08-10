Govt to cut oil import bill by $1.74 bn using biofuels, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI: The government aims to cut down its oil import bill by Rs 12,000 crore ($1.74 billion) through increased use of biofuels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. The South Asian nation, which imports up to 80% of its oil needs, plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore and would build 12 biofuel refineries, Modi said.

Recently, data from shipping and industry sources revealed that India’s oil imports from Iran declined 15.9% in June, the first month after US said it would reimpose sanctions on the country. In June, India imported 592,800 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran compared to 705,200 bpd in May, the data showed.

India, Iran’s top oil client after China, has asked refiners to look for alternative oil supplies as the nation may have to drastically cut imports from Tehran to comply with renewed US sanctions. The US in May said it would reimpose the sanctions after withdrawing from a 2015 agreement with Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany, and Britain, where Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of earlier sanctions. Lower purchases by private refiners dragged down India’s June imports from Iran although state refiners stepped up purchases.

State refiners, accounting for about 60% of India’s nearly 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, lifted about 10% more Iranian volumes in June compared to May, at about 454,000 bpd, the data showed. Indian state refiners had cut oil imports from Iran in the 2017/18 financial year because of a dispute over the development rights for an Iranian natural gas field.