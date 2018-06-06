Amit Shah to meet Ratan Tata, Lata Mangeshkar, Madhuri Dixit today

BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Continuing his ‘Sampark for Samarthan Abhiyan’ (contact campaign to seek support) launched last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will meet Ratan Tata, Lata Mangeshkar, and actor Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai today.

Shah will be accompanied by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state unit president Raosaheb Danve, and Maharashtra’s education minister and Mumbai’s guardian minister Vinod Tawde, said Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye in a statement.

Shah will meet Dixit at her Juhu residence at 12.30 pm followed by a call on Tata at his Colaba residence at 4.30 pm. The BJP president is scheduled to meet Mangeshkar at the singer’s Peddar Road home at 5.30 pm. Shah is also slated to call on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Bandra at 7.30 pm.

Launched last month, the “Sampark for Samarthan” campaign is aimed at widening BJP’s acceptability among prominent but apolitical members of the society, a state BJP functionary said, requesting anonymity.

“Amit bhai is meeting prominent personalities from different walks of life as a token of respect for their contribution as well as to seek goodwill and support for Narendra Modi government and the BJP,” this person said.

Shah has so far met former chief of the army staff, General Dalbir Singh Suhag, constitution scholar Subhash Kashyap, and former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The BJP president plans to meet at least 50 prominent personalities across the country under this campaign, according to the BJP functionary quoted earlier.