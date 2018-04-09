China blames US for trade frictions, says negotiations currently impossible

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the United States was to blame for trade friction and that it was impossible for negotiations to take place under current conditions. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the United States was to blame for trade friction and that it was impossible for negotiations to take place under current conditions.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular new briefing, adding that the United States’ measures had raised the concern of the international community. Reuters