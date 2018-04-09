China blames US for trade frictions, says negotiations currently impossible
China’s foreign ministry spokesman makes the comments at a regular new briefing, adding that the US’ measures had raised the concern of the international community
Last Published: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 01 30 PM IST
Beijing: China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the United States was to blame for trade friction and that it was impossible for negotiations to take place under current conditions.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular new briefing, adding that the United States’ measures had raised the concern of the international community. Reuters
