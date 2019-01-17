Another AAP legislator from Punjab resigns

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing a series of exits a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and just before AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to launch the party’s campaign for the elections at a rally in Barnala in the state on Sunday.

The latest is the resignation on Wednesday of Baldev Singh, who claimed that the party has “given up its basic ideology”.

This comes in the wake of the resignations in the last two weeks by former leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira and senior party leader H.S. Phoolka.

“I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles,” Singh said in a letter to Kejriwal.

The style of functioning of the party and the leadership style had led him to resign from the party, Singh said. “Therefore, keeping these saddening developments and circumstances in mind... I have decided to quit as a primary member of AAP,” he said.

The Punjab unit of the party has faced constant infighting over the last one year. In August, dissident members led by Khaira held a volunteer convention to dissolve the party structure in the state and declare the unit autonomous.

However, senior leaders of the party said that these resignations do not affect AAP as some of the leaders were working against the party.

AAP had urged Phoolka to reconsider his decision, even as Khaira resigned from the party to launch his own front.

“Our party organization is strong and that will be seen during the rally on Sunday. This resignation does not affect the party as they were working against the organization,” leader of opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema said.

Punjab is of key importance to AAP as it won 20 seats in the 117-member assembly, making it the main opposition. The party also has four members in the Lok Sabha from the state.