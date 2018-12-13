KCR, the new strongman of Telangana

While KCR is yet to reveal how his non-BJP and non-Congress platform will take place, it has left many wondering what he plans to do. Photo: AP

Hyderabad: If there is one thing about Telangana (caretaker) chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that bureaucrats know, it is that working with him can be a hit or a miss. Senior IAS officers are aware that if Rao has confidence in someone, then that particular officer will have absolutely no interference in his or her work. But if vice versa, then working can be equally difficult, said many bureaucrats, who did not want to be quoted.

Ever since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief became chief minister in 2014 after the state’s formation, life has come full circle. Not only was he up against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which he left to form the TRS (in 2001 after reportedly being denied a cabinet berth by TDP supremo and then chief minister of joint AP N. Chandrababu Naidu), Rao was also opposed by some of the people he had worked with to fight for Telangana’s statehood from 2009 to 2014.

The most recognizable being Prof. M. Kodandaram, former chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), who recently floated the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), to take on Rao. And both the TJS and Naidu have teamed up to be part of the Congress-led grand alliance to defeat the TRS, only to spectacularly fail. While the TJS failed to win even one seat, the TDP won just two and the Congress 19.

Both Rao and Prof. Kodandaram had fought together as part of the TJAC (which was supported by political, employee organisations and other non-governmental bodies as well), which was formed to attain Telangana’s statehood.

Considered to be an intellectual in the political class, KCR, as Rao is known, managed to strengthen his party at the cost of the opposition after the 2014 assembly polls thanks to large scale defections from various opposition parties. Till he dissolved the assembly on 6 September, the TRS had grown its strength to nearly 90 out of the 119 seats in the assembly, leaving only a small section of voices to oppose the ruling government. In the 2014 polls, the party had won 63 seats only.

And within the party, the TRS supremo is known to keep a tight grip over things. Ever since he became chief minister in 2014, word has been that no minister, MLA or MP can decide or do anything on his own. Former TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who quit the TRS and joined the Congress just days before the 2018 assembly polls, had alleged that even the finance minister would not know the budget until the morning of the assembly session. TRS leaders however denied this and said it is not true.

A native of Chintamadak village in Suddipet district, KCR’s track record as a legislator has been solid. Except for the first time in 1983, Rao won the Siddipet assembly seat five consecutive times in 1985, 1984, 1999, 2001 (by-polls) and in 2004, after which he became a Lok Sabha MP (in 2004 and 2009), vacating it for his nephew and (caretaker) chief minister T. Hairsh Rao, who is seen as his go-to person to get things done.

One of the things Rao is accused of is of being a believer in Vaastu, which TRS leaders reject. Whether that is true or not, the fact remains that the chief minister barely visited or worked from the secretariat, choosing to mostly operate out of his camp office in Hyderabad and farm house in Siddipet district. In the 2018 elections, Rao, retained the Gajwel seat which he won in 2014, securing 1,25,444 votes, against the Congress’s Vanteru Pratap Reddy who got 67,154 votes.

While Rao is yet to reveal how his non-BJP and non-Congress platform will take place, it has left many wondering what he plans to do. Even the TDP, whose leader N. Chandrababu Naidu is gathering regional parties to take on the BJP in 2019, is unable to understand Rao. One has to wait and see what the TRS chief announces on that front in the coming days.