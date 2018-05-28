Kairana bypolls: Over 10% voter turnout in first two hours of polling

Voting underway at a polling booth in Shamli for Kairana bypolls. Photo: ANI/Twitter

Lucknow: Over 10% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls today, while voting was yet to pick up in Noorpur assembly seat. The Kairana bypoll is significant as it would test the popularity of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission, till 9.00 am, Kairana recorded 10.20% polling, while the polling percentage in Noorpur was 6%.

The Kairana bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February. His daughter Mriganka Singh is the BJP candidate, pitted against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan (BSP MP from Kairana in 2009), who is supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has five assembly segments—Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district.

The Noorpur bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February. The BJP has fielded his wife Avani Singh as its candidate. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Naeemul Hasan as its candidate.

The polling began at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana, including 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters. Ten candidates are contesting the Kairana bypolls to Noorpur’s six.

The opposition hopes that by consolidating the anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the results of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls earlier this year where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.

The BJP has made extra efforts to retain both seats and tried to send a message to voters, party cadres and opposition parties that the drubbing in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls were a closed chapter now.

The results of Kairana and Noorpur bypolls will be declared on 31 May.