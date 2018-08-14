News in numbers: Oil palm plantations threaten existence of primates in Africa

India is the largest importer of edible oils. Its palm oil imports dropped 33% year-on-year to 550,180 tonnes in July due to higher duties and weaker rupee.

53 million hectares

What is it? The land needed to meet the global demand for palm oil by 2050.

Why is it important? New research on palm oil’s possible effects on Africa’s biodiversity suggests that large-scale expansion of oil palm cultivation in the continent could have negative effect on its primates. Over 200 species of primates are known to exist in Africa but many of them are on the verge of extinction as their natural habitats are destroyed for plantations.

Tell me more: India is the largest importer of edible oils. Its palm oil imports dropped 33% year-on-year to 550,180 tonnes in July due to higher duties and weaker rupee.

8.3 million

What is it? The number of copies Monster Hunter: World, a video game by Japanese publisher Capcom, sold globally.

Why is it important? The game was banned by the Chinese government, causing a 3.5% fall in Tencent stocks. It’s not the first time Tencent is facing roadblocks for its gaming business. Honour of Kings was blocked by the regulator for encouraging addiction, underscoring the grip the state has on its technology companies.

Tell me more: Google, which left the country in 2010 over censorship issues, is developing a restricted version of its search engine for the market and is also reportedly in talks with Tencent and others to launch its cloud services.

7

What is it? The number of tournaments Roger Federer has played in 2018. The ongoing Cincinnati Masters, where he is scheduled to play his first match early on Wednesday, will be his eighth.

Why is it important? Federer, this year, after winning the Australian Open, skipped the entire clay court season, and Cincinnati will be his first outing since Wimbledon in July.

Tell me more: By comparison, Rafael Nadal has played eight tournaments in 2018, compiling a 40-3 record.