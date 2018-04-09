Trinamool all set to sweep West Bengal panchayat polls as opposition fails to field candidates

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Panchayat elections in the state are to be held in three phases from 1 May to 5 May, with the votes to be counted on 8 May. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers on Monday began to celebrate their ‘victory’ in the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal immediately after filing of nominations ended and it emerged that opposition parties have not been able to field candidates in thousands of seats.

In Birbhum district, for instance, where opposition parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made desperate bids to get their nomination papers filed, the Trinamool Congress has won 41 of 42 zilla parishad seats uncontested.

Anubrata Mandal, Trinamool Congress’s district president in Birbhum, said no one was stopped from filing their papers. The fact that his party has won so many zilla parishad seats uncontested only shows that the opposition parties have no support base and that they have not been able to be part of the development that the district has witnessed, he added.

On Monday, even as the Supreme Court disposed of a BJP petition, saying that the court should not interfere once the election process has started, more violence was witnessed across West Bengal as political parties clashed over filing of nomination papers. One police officer was shot at while trying to clear a mob, the administration said.

While disposing of the petition, a bench of justices R.K. Agrawal and A.M. Sapre granted liberty to all political parties, their candidates (including independent candidates) proposing to contest the election to approach the state election commissioner with their grievances.

“From the perusal of the scheme and the provisions of the West Bengal Panchayat Elections Act, 2003, we find that the act has empowered the state election commissioner to pass appropriate orders in relation to any grievance, when made by any political party or any independent candidate with regard to any matter relating the election process,” the order said.

The BJP had asked for extension of time for filing of nominations, citing violence and other means of obstruction. Though the apex court declined to intervene, the State Election Commission allowed 134 candidates from Left parties to file nominations in the South 24 Parganas district even beyond Monday’s deadline of 3PM.

Panchayat elections in the state are to be held in three phases from 1 May to 5 May, with the votes to be counted on 8 May. Elections are to be held to 48,650 gram panchayat seats, 9,217 panchayat samiti seats and 825 zilla parishad seats. There are, in all, 50.8 million voters in the state.

In every panchayat election in the state since 2003, thousands of seats have been won uncontested by the ruling party.

It appears that the total number of uncontested seats this time will exceed the record high of 2003, when as many as 6,800 seats were won uncontested by Left parties led by the CPM.

In the last panchayat election in the state in 2013, opposition parties could not field candidates in 6,274 or 10.66% of seats, which the Trinamool Congress won uncontested.

The figure this time around will exceed 2003, said an election analyst, who asked not to be identified. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had asked her party workers to make sure that the opposition is routed in the panchayat elections this year, he said, adding that Trinamool Congress leaders took this as a call to weed out the opposition across the state.

It was, however, initially expected that Banerjee and her party will show restraint in view of her national political ambitions, the analyst said. Lately, she has been looking to take centre stage in national politics by building a coalition against the BJP for the 2019 general election. It was expected that she would make sure that questions are not raised about her governance, he added.

Priyanka Mittal from New Delhi contributed to this story.