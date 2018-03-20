Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary sees jump in one-horned rhinoceros
Pradipta Baruah, supervisor of a census carried out Sunday at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, says there are now 102 one-horned rhinos living in the park
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 03 12 PM IST
Guwahati: A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.
Pradipta Baruah, supervisor of a census carried out Sunday at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, says there are now 102 one-horned rhinos living in the park, up from 93 during the last count, in 1993.
The reserve, which is just 38 square kilometers (15 square miles), is outside of the Assam state capital, Guwahati.
India’s Kaziranga National Park, also in Assam, is the main home of the one-horned rhino, with more than 2,000.
All of the world’s five rhino species are under constant threat from poachers who sell their horns on black markets, often in countries where rhino horn is believed to increase male potency.
First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 03 12 PM IST
Latest News »
- Jerome Powell moves to normalize US monetary policy
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets: MD Khushru Jijina
- India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors