Cross border insolvency should use Uncitral model: Committee

The committee, which submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has however, recommended a few changes to laws to remove any inconsistency between the existing domestic and the proposed cross border insolvency framework. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: A committee constituted to look into further changes into the insolvency and bankruptcy code has recommended adoption of the UNCITRAL Model Law of Cross Border Insolvency to deal with cross border insolvency issues.

It is significant as many Indian companies operate overseas as well as many multinational companies have subsidiaries in India increasing the need for a cross border insolvency framework. The insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016 had added a chapter on cross border insolvency at the time of enactment.

The committee, which submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday, has however, recommended a few changes to laws to remove any inconsistency between the existing domestic and the proposed cross border insolvency framework, said a government statement.

The UNCITRAL model law 1997 facilitates direct access to foreign insolvency professionals and foreign creditors to get involved in domestic insolvency proceedings, recognition of foreign proceedings and provision of remedies; cooperation between domestic and foreign courts & domestic and foreign insolvency practitioners; and coordination between two or more concurrent insolvency proceedings in different countries.

The UNCITRAL Model Law, adopted by 44 countries, will give greater confidence to foreign investors while giving precedence to domestic laws.

“Although the proposed Framework for Cross Border Insolvency will enable us to deal with Indian companies having foreign assets and vice versa, it still does not provide for a framework for dealing with enterprise groups, which is still work in progress with UNCITRAL and other international bodies,” the statement added.