INX media case: Delhi HC grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P. Chidambaram, in connection with the INX Media case, on submission of a Rs10 lakh personal bond.

Justice S.P. Garg directed Karti to be available to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for joining the investigation as and when required, and not leave the country without prior permission of the CBI court.

The court also told him not to close any bank account in India or abroad, or change the entity or composition of any business concerns he is associated with, without prior intimation to CBI.

In his 27-page judgement, Justice Garg observed: “...generally bail should not be refused unless the crime charged is of the highest magnitude and the punishment of it assigned by law is of extreme severity. There appears no possibility of the petitioner (Karti Chidambaram) to flee from justice. His parents are senior advocates; he has a family to take care of; he has roots in the society and is not a previous convict.”

After spending 12 days in CBI custody, Karti was sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till 24 March by a Delhi CBI court, on 12 March.

He was arrested by CBI from the Chennai airport on 28 February. After the CBI court repeatedly deferred hearing his bail plea, Karti moved the Delhi high court on 16 February.

Karti is accused of having received Rs10 lakh in 2007 to help procure Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance for INX Media to receive Rs305 crore from overseas investors, at a time when his father was finance minister in the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

INX Media was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti’s arrest was triggered based on a statement by Indrani Mukerjea, currently lodged in a Mumbai prison in connection with the case of murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.