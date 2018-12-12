Retail inflation eases to 2.3%, factory output grows 8%
New Delhi: India’s retail inflation decelerated to 2.33% in November and factory output accelerated by 8.1% in October, which could augur well for a change in the monetary policy stance as well as a policy rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its next policy review in February.
In his last monetary policy committee meeting on 5 December before he resigned on Monday, Urjit Patel kept policy rates unchanged and reduced its inflation forecast for the rest of the fiscal, citing a sharp fall in crude oil prices and food “deflation”.
The MPC slashed its inflation projection to 2.7-3.2% from 3.9-4.5% for the second half of the current fiscal. It expects inflation to quicken to 3.8-4.2% in the first half of the following year.
While the MPC reduced the inflation forecast, it retained the gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for the current year at 7.4% with “risks somewhat to the downside”, possibly to account for the credit squeeze and demand weakness.
RBI’s new governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge on Wednesday, said inflation remained within the central bank’s target and the outlook remained benign. “But we need to be watchful,” he added.
