Rahul Gandhi , top Congress leaders to address ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally, his first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. At the national-level “Jan Akrosh Rally” which comes ahead of the crucial Karnataka elections on 12 May, Gandhi will address party workers on “unfulfilled promises and divisive politics”, party officials said.

Gandhi is likely to speak over issues like corruption, unemployment, economic situation, crimes against women, attacks on Dalits and the Judiciary, and social unrest, they added. Besides Gandhi, the rally is expected to be addressed by other top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others.

Giving hint of issues he may touch upon during the rally on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had yesterday said on Twitter, “In the four years of the Modi government, youths haven’t got jobs, women haven’t got security, farmers failed to get a fair price for their crops, and Dalits and minorities their rights.” He had also appealed to people to join the rally to express their “discontent and anger”.

The rally is being seen as “very important” from the Congress’s point of view as it is taking place in the run up to the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and other states. “Rahul ji will guide party men. The rally will culminate in uprooting the misrule of BJP government at the Centre in 2019,” the officials added.