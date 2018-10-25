 EC directs officials to be on tight vigil in Telangana - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

EC directs officials to be on tight vigil in Telangana

The Election Commission has asked police and other officials on duty to ensure that names of voters and identification proof are registered for the upcoming Assembly election

Last Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 12 01 AM IST
Yunus Y. Lasania
The poll panel team also met representatives of all political parties to address concerns politicians have been raising.
The poll panel team also met representatives of all political parties to address concerns politicians have been raising.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has asked police and other officials on duty to ensure that names of voters and identification proof are registered for the upcoming Assembly election, chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat said on Wednesday.

“For the first time e-voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail will be used in all the 32,574 polling stations this elections in Telangana,” Rawat said after a visit with his team to check preparedness for the 7 December elections.

About 2.2 million names were deleted from the electoral rolls (there were more than 28 million registered voters), after the 2014 Assembly and parliamentary elections in Telangana. The decline, said Rawat, was because voters did not update or register their names after shifting. “We ensure that when you migrate, you get registered there. However, it is also a voter’s responsibility to ensure that he has updated his name,” he said.

The poll panel team also met representatives of all political parties to address concerns politicians have been raising.

First Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 12 01 AM IST
Topics: Election commission Telangana Telangana Assembly election OP Rawat Polling Station

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »