EC directs officials to be on tight vigil in Telangana

The poll panel team also met representatives of all political parties to address concerns politicians have been raising.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has asked police and other officials on duty to ensure that names of voters and identification proof are registered for the upcoming Assembly election, chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat said on Wednesday.

“For the first time e-voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail will be used in all the 32,574 polling stations this elections in Telangana,” Rawat said after a visit with his team to check preparedness for the 7 December elections.

About 2.2 million names were deleted from the electoral rolls (there were more than 28 million registered voters), after the 2014 Assembly and parliamentary elections in Telangana. The decline, said Rawat, was because voters did not update or register their names after shifting. “We ensure that when you migrate, you get registered there. However, it is also a voter’s responsibility to ensure that he has updated his name,” he said.

The poll panel team also met representatives of all political parties to address concerns politicians have been raising.