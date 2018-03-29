News in Numbers: 1.6 million Class 10 students to reappear for Maths exam

The government says that a new leak-proof system would be put in place for conducting the board exams. Photo: HT

76%

What is it? The percentage stake in Air India the government plans to sell, which includes transfer of management control.

Why is it important? The deal, which is expected to be completed by year-end, would reduce the burden on the government, put taxpayers’ money to better use than for bailing out a debt-laden, inefficient carrier, and send a signal to investors that India is serious about reforms. Of Air India’s total debt of Rs48,700 crore, Rs33,390 crore will remain with the carrier and would have to be taken on by the buyer.

Tell me more: In addition, the government will sell its entire stake in Air India’s budget arm Air India Express and 50% in its ground handling unit, Air India SATS Airport Services.

1.6 million

What is it? The number of Class X students who will need to reappear for their Maths exam.

Why is it important? This follows Wednesday’s announcement by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) of a re-examination in two papers, Class X Maths and Class XII Economics, in the wake of reports claiming paper leaks. For most Class X students, the Maths exam on Wednesday would have been the last exam, as per schedule.

Tell me more: Human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar has said a new leak-proof system would be put in place for conducting the board exams.

40

What is it? The number of recommendations of the Uday Kotak-led committee accepted without any modifications (out of 80) by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday. Another 15 were accepted with modifications.

Why is it important? The measures, aimed at enhancing corporate governance, include easing funding rules for early-stage startups, making algorithmic trading cheaper for investors, reduction in mutual fund fees and having at least one independent woman director in the top 500 listed entities by market capitalisation by 1 April 2019 and top 1,000 by 1 April 2020.

Tell me more: Other decisions include mandating additional company disclosures, including more details on audit firms and expansion of eligibility criteria for independent directors.

2025

What is it? The year by which lab-grown “clean meat” will be available in India.

Why is it important? The idea is for consumers to enjoy consumption of animal products without supporting the inhumane and unsustainable industrial animal agriculture. The cruel practices of large-scale animal agriculture to increase production and profit raises urgent ethical questions. Factory farming is also seen as inefficient, unhealthy and wasteful in addition to posing a threat to food security and the environment.

Tell me more: Animal welfare organisation Humane Society International India and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology have partnered to develop lab-grown meat in India. Cells of an animal are taken and made to grow outside of the body in a petri dish.

$75 million

What is it? The amount of loans approved by a US federal court for Remington, the American gun-maker, as it works its way through bankruptcy.

Why is it important? This lifeline will enable Remington, which was founded in 1816, to pursue a deal to reduce $620 million in debt. The company has been affected by a drop in demand for guns in 2017, like several of its peers, as well as a tightening of sale terms by some retailers.

Tell me more: The drop in demand comes amid unabated gun-related violence in the US that is facing a more vocal counterpoint of gun control.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data