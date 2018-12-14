Days after Gaja, cyclone to hit Andhra coast: IMD

Gaja had hit the Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 and caused massive destruction across the Cauvery delta. Photo: HT

New Delhi: A cyclonic storm was set to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 24 hours, which could develop into a severe cyclone, India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned in its latest weather forecast.

It is the fourth cyclone to hit the eastern coast this season, after cyclone Daye, very severe Titli and severe Gaja ravaged the coastal areas in southern states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and claimed 150 lives.

Gaja had hit the Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 and caused massive destruction across the Cauvery delta.

“In the current season itself, the eastern coast witnessed four cyclonic storms — Cyclone Daye, Titli, Gaja and the one forecasted now. It could be the first year after 1985 when seven cyclones hit the Indian coast in a year,” said Dr M Mohapatra, senior scientist and head, services at India Meteorological Organization (IMD), New Delhi.

According to the weather department, the depression has intensified into a deep depression and currently lies centred over southeast Bay of Bengal, about 670 kilometres east of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 930 kilometres east-southeast of Chennai and 1090 kilometres south-southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during early hours of Saturday and into a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours (December 16-17). It is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on Monday afternoon,” IMD said in its latest weather update on pre-cyclone watch for Andhra Pradesh issued on Friday afternoon.

With sea conditions getting rough over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, IMD issued a warning to fishermen not to venture into the south-west Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from December 14 to 17.

“Sea conditions are very likely to become rough to very rough along and off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coast from Saturday onwards. Those, who are out in deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast,” according to the officials.

A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh from December 15 evening. Some coastal areas could witness extremely heavy rainfall over 20 cm on December 16-17. Isolated places in south Chhattisgarh and Odisha could also witness heavy rainfall on Monday.

Winds reaching 45-65 kmph are likely to commence along and off Andhra Pradesh, north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts from 15th December evening, which are likely to gust up to 100 kmph from December 17 morning, according to IMD.