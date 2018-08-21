News in numbers: Quarter of Tesla’s free float out on loan to investors betting against it
Investors betting against Tesla stock made $1.09 billion since 7 August, when its founder Elon Musk tweeted that he had secured funding to take the company private
12
What is it? The number of days that Cochin International Airport will be shut due to flooding in Kerala, if it manages to reopen on 26 August, as scheduled.
Why is it important? On Tuesday, the airport outlined some of the work that remained in order to reopen, including removing, testing and refitting all 800 runway lights, and rebuilding about 2.6km of its perimeter wall. Meanwhile, some commercial flights have started landing at the airstrip in the naval base in Kochi.
Tell me more: IndiGo, among others, is the worst affected by this closure. As per the airline regulator DGCA, it had 437 flights lined up to or from Kochi per week.
$1.09 billion
What is it? The profit reportedly made by investors betting against the Tesla stock since 7 August, when its founder Elon Musk tweeted that he had secured funding to take the company private, according to S3, a financial technology and analytics firm.
Why is it important? S3 said that a bruising, high-stakes battle is underway in the Tesla stock, and that about a quarter of the company’s free float, worth $11.2 billion, is out on loan to investors who are betting against it.
Tell me more: On 7 August after Musk’s tweet, the Tesla stock rose 10% to $379. Since then, it has fallen to $308, a period in which that tweet has invited regulatory inquiry and legal action.
17
What is it? The number of races that Frenchman Pierre Gasly has done in Formula 1, all with the Toro Rosso team.
Why is it important? On Tuesday, Red Bull announced that Gasly would take up the seat being vacated by Daniel Ricciardo, who is joining Renault in 2019. On present form, Red Bull is considered the third-best car on the grid, after Ferrari and Mercedes, which effectively means a big car upgrade jump for Gasly.
Tell me more: In the 2018 driver’s championship, Gasly is currently placed 13 (out of 20 drivers) with 26 points.
More From Politics »
- UIDAI faces suit for Aadhaar data leaks, Delhi HC seeks response
- Kerala to get cyclone warning centre, another Doppler radar
- Income tax department allots 1.96 crore PAN during January-March 2018
- 400 dead. Crores lost. The cost of the Kerala floods
- Kerala floods: Insurance claims likely to be upwards of ₹1,000 crore
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Sebi extends deadline for FPIs to provide list of beneficial owners
- Myntra edges ahead in fashion market share battle, hits $2 billion GMV
- JM Financial ARC seeks to buy out SBI’s loan to Bombay Rayon
- HDFC AMC profit rises 25% to ₹205.26 crore in June quarter
- Facebook moves to rate users on trustworthiness: report
Mark to Market »
- MakeMyTrip’s attempts to juggle between growth and profitability
- Kerala’s SoS may not have major impact on asset quality of banks
- Subsidy sharing concerns loom for state-run upstream oil firms
- L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues
- Coal India’s share sale plans eclipse bright outlook for FY19