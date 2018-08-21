News in numbers: Quarter of Tesla’s free float out on loan to investors betting against it

On 7 August after Elon Musk’s tweet, the Tesla stock rose 10% to $379. Since then, it has fallen to $308, a period in which that tweet has invited regulatory inquiry and legal action.

12

What is it? The number of days that Cochin International Airport will be shut due to flooding in Kerala, if it manages to reopen on 26 August, as scheduled.

Why is it important? On Tuesday, the airport outlined some of the work that remained in order to reopen, including removing, testing and refitting all 800 runway lights, and rebuilding about 2.6km of its perimeter wall. Meanwhile, some commercial flights have started landing at the airstrip in the naval base in Kochi.

Tell me more: IndiGo, among others, is the worst affected by this closure. As per the airline regulator DGCA, it had 437 flights lined up to or from Kochi per week.

$1.09 billion

What is it? The profit reportedly made by investors betting against the Tesla stock since 7 August, when its founder Elon Musk tweeted that he had secured funding to take the company private, according to S3, a financial technology and analytics firm.

Why is it important? S3 said that a bruising, high-stakes battle is underway in the Tesla stock, and that about a quarter of the company’s free float, worth $11.2 billion, is out on loan to investors who are betting against it.

Tell me more: On 7 August after Musk’s tweet, the Tesla stock rose 10% to $379. Since then, it has fallen to $308, a period in which that tweet has invited regulatory inquiry and legal action.

17

What is it? The number of races that Frenchman Pierre Gasly has done in Formula 1, all with the Toro Rosso team.

Why is it important? On Tuesday, Red Bull announced that Gasly would take up the seat being vacated by Daniel Ricciardo, who is joining Renault in 2019. On present form, Red Bull is considered the third-best car on the grid, after Ferrari and Mercedes, which effectively means a big car upgrade jump for Gasly.

Tell me more: In the 2018 driver’s championship, Gasly is currently placed 13 (out of 20 drivers) with 26 points.