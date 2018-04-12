Calcutta high court stalls West Bengal panchayat election process till 16 May

The Calcutta high court issued an injunction on the commission’s reversal of its own decision to allow more time to file nominations. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Thursday took an unprecedented step of stalling the panchayat election procedure in West Bengal till 16 April, while ordering the state Election Commission to give by Monday a detailed account of what actions it had taken to dispose of complaints of electoral malpractices.

Opposition parties had moved the Supreme Court as well as the Calcutta high court seeking judicial intervention to prevent rigging of the upcoming polls to be held in early May. But both the courts have so far declined to interfere upholding the commission’s autonomy in dealing with elections while asking opposition parties to take their complaints to the commission.

With Thursday’s interim order, the Calcutta high court has called for scrutiny of the commission’s actions. Opposition parties in the state have alleged repeatedly, citing reports of violence from across districts, that the commission has done nothing to ensure that their candidates could file nominations. Monday was the last day for filing nominations.

Several hours after the window closed on Monday and the Trinamool Congress started to celebrate uncontested victories, the commission issued a notification ordering the extension of time for filing nominations till 3pm on Tuesday. But on Tuesday morning, the commission revoked the notification after the state government and the Trinamool Congress raised questions about its legal validity.

The judiciary’s view on the matter appears to have since changed. On Tuesday, the Calcutta high court issued an injunction on the commission’s reversal of its own decision to allow more time to file nominations. But at the same time, it did not ask the commission to extend the time, which meant it did not in any manner alter the course of the election process.

“This is a landmark verdict, pitting the commission, a constitution body, against the judiciary,” said a top lawyer in Kolkata, who did not wish to be identified.