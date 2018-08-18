Kerala floods: Govt directs insurers to settle claims at the earliest

Massive losses to property, crops, vehicular transport and household durable items are being reported from across the state. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The government on Saturday directed speedy settlement of claims under its life insurance, general insurance and crop insurance schemes in flood-hit Kerala. State-run insurance companies have also set up helplines to help in speedier settlement of claims.

Most of Kerala is inundated after heavy rains hit the state. Many people were displaced and massive losses to property, crops, vehicular transport and household durable items reported from across the state.

Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar wrote on micro blogging site Twitter that claims under the “Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana” will be “settled on immediate basis through on account basis” to alleviate farmers’ pain. Besides this, the government has also instructed Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) and the four state-run general insurance companies to settle all claims under the “Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana” and the “Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana” “on an immediate basis to compensate the loss of lives,” Kumar wrote.

The four general insurance companies, National Insurance company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, United India Insurance Company Ltd and New India Assurance, have set up helplines for speedy settlement of claims.