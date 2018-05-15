Ex-AG Mukul Rohtagi appointed ‘eminent jurist’ on Lokpal selection panel, govt tells SC

The Supreme Court was hearing a 2014 contempt petition filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan-led Common Cause, which challenged the constitutionality of the search committee rules for the appointment of the Lokpal. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it has appointed former attorney general Mukul Rohtagi to the post of “eminent jurist” on the Lokpal selection committee. The post has remained vacant since senior advocate P.P. Rao’s demise.

Last month, attorney general K.K. Venugopal had assured the bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the Centre was taking the appointment process forward and was going to hold a meeting for selecting an eminent jurist on the panel on 10 May.

A meeting to discuss the appointment of the Lokpal had been held between the prime minister, the chief justice of India, Lok Sabha speaker and leader of the largest party in opposition on 1 March.

The apex court has repeatedly hauled up the government for failing to appoint a Lokpal. The Centre, on its part, has argued that in the absence of a leader of opposition in Parliament, the selection committee could not be constituted.

The court was hearing a 2014 contempt petition filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan-led Common Cause, which challenged the constitutionality of the search committee rules for the appointment of the Lokpal.

The largest opposition party, the Congress, has only 44 members in the Lok Sabha, lacking the requisite 10% of 545 seats needed for appointment of a leader of the opposition.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act was passed in 2013 to constitute a statutory body to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.