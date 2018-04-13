China’s exports rose 7.4% in 1Q as imports increased 11.7%
Last Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 10 45 AM IST
Beijing: China’s overseas shipments increased in the first quarter as imports also held up.
Exports rose 7.4% year-on-year in the first quarter in yuan terms, the customs administration said Friday. Imports increased 11.7% in the first three months.
Total trade with the US rose 6.3% in the quarter, customs said. Bloomberg
First Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 10 45 AM IST
