Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide
Mumbai: Himanshu Roy, the former chief of Maharashtra’s anti-terrorism squad, has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Mumbai, local police said on Friday.
The 1988-batch IPS officer allegedly shot himself at his residence with his service revolver, the police said.
Roy, who also served as additional director general of police (establishment), was rushed to Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Roy, who was joint commissioner of police (Crime) from 2012-2014, is credited with leading the investigation into the IPL betting scandal. He was then transferred to the Maharashtra ATS.
During his tenure as the agency’s chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.
