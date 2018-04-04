Govt sets up grievance redressal mechanism to address IT related issues on GST portal

Finance ministry said the panel will look into issues faced by taxpayers due to technical glitches on the GST portal. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday set up a grievance redressal mechanism to address information technology related difficulties faced by taxpayers while transacting on the goods and services tax portal. The committee will look into issues faced by taxpayers due to technical glitches on the GST portal, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The GST council has given powers to this committee to provide relief to the taxpayers including filling forms or returns or amending forms or returns.

The circular also gives more time to taxpayers to fill the TRAN-1 form (dealing with transitional credit) who were unable to fill it due to IT-glitch such that the process of digitally signing/validating TRAN-1 could not be completed. “The taxpayer would be allowed to complete the process of filing such TRAN-1, stuck due to IT glitches, by 30 April 2018 and the process of completing filing of GSTR-3B which could not be filed for such TRAN-1 shall be completed by 31 May 2018,” the statement said.

However, the last date of filing is not being extended and this will benefit only identified taxpayers. This will benefit 17,573 taxpayers who shall be able to avail Rs2,582.98 crore of central GST credit and Rs1,112.77 crore as state GST credit.