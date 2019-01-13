President Kovind clears 10% quota bill for economically weaker general category

President Ramnath Kovind . Photo: HT

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave his assent to the Constitution (one hundred and third amendment) Act, 2019 which grants 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections of general category.

The quota bill was passed in both houses of Parliament this week. Opposition parties, even as they supported the bill questioned the timing and demanded greater scrutiny into the law. It was passed by the cabinet on Monday.

This comes even as the bill was challenged in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

“Nothing in this article shall prevent the State from making any provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any economically weaker sections of citizens...,” the act said.

The act also makes “provisions relate to their admission to educational institutions

including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the State.”

The act makes provisions for “weaker section beneficiaries” which includes people less than ₹8 lakh annually; own less than five hectares of agricultural land, residential property of less than 1,000 sq. ft and a residential plot that is less than 109 square yards in a notified municipality and 209 square yards in a non-notified municipality.