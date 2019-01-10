CBI director Alok Verma transferred a day after SC reinstating him

After being reinstated by the Supreme Court, Alok Verma reversed all transfer postings by interim chief M Nageshwar Rao

New Delhi: Just a day after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma was on Thursday transferred out of the agency by the selection panel.

The move puts an official stamp to the graft and bribery charges against Verma, with action yet to be taken against him for wrongdoing. The selection panel decided on the matter after going through the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC’s) report against Verma.

The panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition (Lok Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A.K Sikri in lieu of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi met on Thursday evening and decided on the matter, voting 2:1 in favour of Verma’s removal, according to persons familiar with the development.

He has now been made director general, fire sevices, civil defence and home guards.

The panel met for the second time on Thursday evening after a first unsuccessful meeting on Wednesday when the panel – according to officials familiar with the development – found the CVC report on Verma inconclusive.

After being reinstated by the Supreme Court, Verma reversed all transfer postings by interim chief M. Nageshwar Rao. Deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar has challenged the order in the Delhi High Court.

The first thing that Verma did upon reinstatement was to reverse the transfer orders and the move means several officers who were earlier probing graft and bribery charges against the CBI’s special director Rakesh Asthana will now be brought back to the headquarters.

Kumar was arrested and suspended by the agency for allegedly falsifying a statement in the Moin Qureshi case. He has challenged Verma’s order. The agency also confirmed that deputy inspector general (DIG) M.K Sinha, who was probing bribery and graft charges against Asthana, has asked to be recused from the ongoing probe.

Following the reversal of transfers, one of whom included Sinha who had been transferred to Nagpur by Rao, Sinha wrote to Verma asking to be recused from the probe against Asthana, “in the interest of the case”.

Sinha had been given charge of the banking, securities and frauds cell, and the AC-III unit, which is probing a corruption case against Asthana.

In a spate of fresh transfer orders on Thursday evening, along with Sinha, Verma transferred four other officers – joint director Ajay Bhatnagar, joint director Murugesan, additional director A.K Sharma and DIG Tarun Gauba.

“It is true that M.K Sinha has asked to be let off the probe against Asthana. As for Kumar, the court will now decide on the petition,” said a person familiar with the developments.

In October, the CBI arrested Kumar, the investigating officer of a CBI special investigation team (SIT) probing money laundering charges against controversial Hyderabad-based meat exporter Moin Qureshi. According to the agency, Kumar was charged with falsifying the statement of a Hyderabad-based businessman named Sathish Sana, a key witness in the case, in order to implicate Verma.

On 23 October, the Centre sent both special director Rakesh Asthana and Alok Verma on leave, divesting them of their powers. The Centre intervened after the battle between the two top cops spun out of control with both levelling bribery and graft charges against each other.