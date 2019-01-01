Govt appoints Hemant Bhargava interim chairman of LIC
The government has already initiated process to select regular chairman and managing director of LIC
New Delhi: The government Tuesday appointed Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) senior-most Managing Director Hemant Bhargava as the insurer’s interim chairman, in place of V K Sharma who retired on Monday.
Meanwhile, the government has already initiated process to select regular chairman and managing director of LIC.
Bhargava was appointed as the managing director (MD) of LIC in February 2017, the insurer said in a statement. Apart from Bhargava, there are two more MDs of LIC currently.
He was instrumental in completing the design and setting up a separate microinsurance vertical which was LIC’s first comprehensive enterprise-wide initiative in financial inclusion space.
He also set up a new joint venture in collaboration with the banking industry, and founded LIC Cards Services Ltd.
