 Govt appoints Hemant Bhargava interim chairman of LIC - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Govt appoints Hemant Bhargava interim chairman of LIC

The government has already initiated process to select regular chairman and managing director of LIC

Last Published: Tue, Jan 01 2019. 08 31 PM IST
PTI
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint.
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint.

New Delhi: The government Tuesday appointed Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) senior-most Managing Director Hemant Bhargava as the insurer’s interim chairman, in place of V K Sharma who retired on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government has already initiated process to select regular chairman and managing director of LIC.

Bhargava was appointed as the managing director (MD) of LIC in February 2017, the insurer said in a statement. Apart from Bhargava, there are two more MDs of LIC currently.

He was instrumental in completing the design and setting up a separate microinsurance vertical which was LIC’s first comprehensive enterprise-wide initiative in financial inclusion space.

He also set up a new joint venture in collaboration with the banking industry, and founded LIC Cards Services Ltd.

First Published: Tue, Jan 01 2019. 08 31 PM IST
Topics: Hemant Bhargava LIC chairman Life Insurance Corporation V K Sharma

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »