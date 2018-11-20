Supreme Court expresses displeasure over leak of Alok Verma’s reply

CBI director Alok Kumar Verma. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the leak of CBI director Alok Kumar Verma’s confidential reply in the media and adjourned the hearing in his case to November 29.

The response was filed by Verma and submitted to the secretary general in a sealed cover on Monday. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph handed over to senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for Verma, the copy of a report by a news portal, which has published the CBI director’s response.

Nariman, after going through the media report, told the bench that he was “shattered” and “shocked” on Verma’s reply being leaked in the media.

The senior lawyer said the news portal and its journalists concerned be summoned as the press should be free and responsible. The court was hearing Verma’s plea against government’s decision to divest him of duties and sending him on leave.

