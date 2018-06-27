Govt allows passport applications from anywhere in India. How to apply

While submitting the passport application, one can pay the application fees and even schedule appointments for acquiring a passport through mPassport Seva App. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi:Even if your permanent address is in Mumbai, you can now apply for a passport in Delhi or anywhere else in India. The external affairs ministry has now simplified passport application process, making it easier for Indian citizens to get passport from anywhere in India. Here are the steps to apply for passport under the new rules:

1. Go to the passport website and fill in passport application form after creating a user ID on the website. Alternatively, you can also download ‘mPassport Seva App’, available both on Android and iOS platforms, to apply directly from your mobile phone.

2. You can choose which Regional Passport Office (RPO), Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) you want to go to in-person for processing of your passport application. Earlier, a passport applicant had to visit the RPO or PSK in the city mentioned in his documents but now you can now choose where you want to apply for a passport, irrespective of the city of your stay. For example, a resident of Jaipur, who is temporarily residing in Kolkata, will now be able to apply at a PSK or POPSK under the RPO, Kolkata, and will not have to travel all the way back to Jaipur to submit an application for a passport at a PSK or POPSK under the Jaipur RPO.

3. While submitting the passport application, one can pay the application fees and even schedule appointments for acquiring a passport through the mobile app.

4. In case if police verification is required, it would be conducted at the address specified in the application form. The passport will be printed and despatched by the regional passport office selected for application submission by the applicant to the address specified in the application.

5. At present, there are 307 Passport Seva Kendras all over India where you can apply for passport. You can go to the passport office website and find out your nearest Passport Seva Kendras using either city name or your PIN code.