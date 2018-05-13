Two dead in Paris attack, including knifeman: Police
The attack took place near Paris’ main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night
Last Published: Sun, May 13 2018. 08 04 AM IST
Paris:One person was killed and four injured in central Paris by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police, security sources said.
The attack took place near the city’s main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.
The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital. interior minister Gerard Collomb hailed in a tweet the “sang-froid and reaction of the police who neutralised the attacker.”
Police said the attacker’s motives were still unknown. A string of jihadist attacks have claimed the lives of over 245 people around France in the past three years.
First Published: Sun, May 13 2018. 08 04 AM IST
